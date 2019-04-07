$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dominion Energy Inc (D) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Dominion Energy posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $77.47. 4,478,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $77.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.