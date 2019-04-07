$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.62.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $91.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,602,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,158,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $197,396.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,872.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,701,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 418,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

