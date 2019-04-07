$0.88 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $108,590,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,118 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 963,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 782,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 564,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. 1,005,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,978. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.