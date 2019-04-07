$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Dicks Sporting Goods also posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,654 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,532,000 after purchasing an additional 877,277 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,923 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,004,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $248,511,000 after buying an additional 102,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 504.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after buying an additional 850,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 3,123,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

