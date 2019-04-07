$0.48 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.56. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $676.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $682,091.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $30,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

TPX stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. 615,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,163. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.