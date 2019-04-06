Zymeworks (ZYME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.29.

ZYME stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $491.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zymeworks by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.