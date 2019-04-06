Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 315 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 315 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 361 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 312 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 307 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 327.20.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

