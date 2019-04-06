Zumiez Inc.’s March Same-Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) same-store sales fell 3.8% in the month of March. Zumiez’s stock climbed by 1.3% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/zumiez-inc-s-march-same-store-sales-numbers-miss-analysts-estimates-nasdaqzumz.html.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.