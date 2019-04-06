Zscaler (ZS) Shares Down 8.7%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $63.28. 7,474,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 2,008,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of -203.68.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $216,026.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $2,160,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 568,082 shares of company stock worth $31,266,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 890,203 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $28,651,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $18,046,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

