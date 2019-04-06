Zscaler (ZS) Shares Down 8.7%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $63.28. 7,474,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 2,008,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of -203.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 890,203 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $28,651,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $18,046,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.