Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,335,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,178,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,245,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,216,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,509,000 after buying an additional 1,393,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,806,000 after buying an additional 1,389,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $521,911.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,044.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 410,334 shares of company stock worth $38,574,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $102.12 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

