Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. 1,865,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,783. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zoetis has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $103.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $521,911.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,044.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,334 shares of company stock worth $38,574,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Zoetis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.