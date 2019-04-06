Zipper Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Zipper has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

