Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $373,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,134,000 after buying an additional 115,951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,726,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,552,000 after buying an additional 565,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,436,000 after buying an additional 2,376,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,742,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,465,000 after buying an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,739,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,539,000 after buying an additional 224,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

