ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the dollar. ZeusCrowdfunding has a total market capitalization of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000072 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 105.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

