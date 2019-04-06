Zebi Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Million (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $1.09 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Liquid, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00374347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.01679105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00259042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit, DDEX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

