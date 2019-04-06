ZB (ZB) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. ZB has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $75.59 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00006459 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00374387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01658399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00258566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00437911 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

