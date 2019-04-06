Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to “Hold”

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 896.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 264,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

