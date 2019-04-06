Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oil States International (OIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oil States International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.21 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Oil States International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $121,851.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,792,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 62.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 779,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 300,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 771,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 278,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 124,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.