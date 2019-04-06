Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Juniper Networks (JNPR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Juniper is optimistic about expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson as this will give it competitive advantage over alternative offerings. The company is well positioned to gain incremental market share as enterprise customers aim to upgrade their networks. It is in the early stages of ramping several important innovations, such as Contrail Enterprise Multicloud and the SPC3 line cards for its high end SRX firewall. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, uncertain global macro environment and expectation of potentially weak investment patterns among customers remain major headwinds for Juniper. The company faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Juniper is also exposed to stringent budget activities of the U.S. government, which affect its fundamentals.”

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $279,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $698,957. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.