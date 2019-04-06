Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY) to Hold

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Get JAPAN TOB INC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Domestic Tobacco, Overseas Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Beverage and Processed Food. The Domestic Tobacco division deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.