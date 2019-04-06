Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY) to Hold

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “
OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.
About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Domestic Tobacco, Overseas Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Beverage and Processed Food. The Domestic Tobacco division deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
