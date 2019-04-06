Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Majestic Silver (AG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

AG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.86. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $15,705,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,884,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after buying an additional 1,097,560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3,672.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 980,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 954,641 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,082,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 519,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

