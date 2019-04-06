Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $115,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 100.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 89.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

