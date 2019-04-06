Zacks Investment Research Lowers Line (LN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Line from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Line from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Line in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:LN opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Line has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Line during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Line by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Line during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Line during the 4th quarter valued at $41,197,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

