Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lithia Motors (LAD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors’ decline in new vehicles sales, owing to disruption in distribution and availability of abundant used-vehicles in the market, are hampering overall sales. The company also faces strong competition from publicly and privately-owned dealerships. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting profits. Over the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the sector it belongs to. However, Lithia Motors is expected to benefit from expansion through acquisitions and store openings in 2019.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of LAD opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $105.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $127,413.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

