Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crane (CR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Crane's shares underperformed the industry. Also, it looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. For 2019, the company’s revenues are likely to decline 2% on a year over year basis. Core sales will be between a 2% decline and 1% growth — including 7% decline for the Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and flat results for Engineered Materials. Also, forex woes will have 1.5% adverse impact on sales growth in the year while rising costs and expenses might be detrimental. Rise in debt levels can increase the company’s financial obligations. Further, analysts have become increasingly bearish on the company over the past couple of months.”

Get Crane alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. ValuEngine raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on Crane and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair lowered Crane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.14 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.89.

NYSE CR opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.96 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $4,685,408.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 10,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $903,278.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,149 shares of company stock worth $6,026,127 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.