Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.70 Price Target for Renren Inc (RENN)

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Renren an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of RENN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,676. Renren has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Renren by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Renren by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 85,989 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

