Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.54 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Synaptics by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 125,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,801,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. 866,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,765. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.90. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

