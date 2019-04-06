Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (CVX) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $8.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,549,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,065. Chevron has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

