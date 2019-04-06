Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.17 billion and the lowest is $5.09 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $21.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.86 billion to $22.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.39%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.91 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Lennar stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Lennar has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.