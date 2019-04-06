Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cambrex Co. (CBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.43 Million

Brokerages expect Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) to report $157.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.39 million to $168.04 million. Cambrex posted sales of $141.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full year sales of $649.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.66 million to $655.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $663.69 million, with estimates ranging from $656.84 million to $672.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Cambrex had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBM shares. ValuEngine cut Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE CBM opened at $38.90 on Friday. Cambrex has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at $12,632,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambrex (CBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.