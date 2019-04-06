Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Bankwell Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

