Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Bankwell Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.