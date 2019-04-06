Zacks: Analysts Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). T2 Biosystems reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 487.17% and a negative return on equity of 358.67%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. 371,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $49,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,587 shares of company stock worth $117,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,575 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 35.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 132,227 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,769,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

