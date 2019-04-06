Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of SLAB opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $110.70.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 689,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,272,000 after acquiring an additional 647,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,679,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,806,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,995,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.