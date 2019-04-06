Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) will report sales of $462.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit reported sales of $451.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 77,065 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $352,187.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 147,938 shares of company stock worth $675,376.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OAK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 1,061,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.