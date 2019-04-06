Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $249,699.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 667,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 12,583,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,491,004. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

