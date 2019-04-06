Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report sales of $22.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $16.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $92.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $95.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.22 million, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $100.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.53. 5,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $136,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $180,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 158,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in FS Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 187,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

