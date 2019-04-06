Zacks: Analysts Expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Santander cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,834,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,605,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,813,000 after acquiring an additional 163,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 218,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,323,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,874,000 after acquiring an additional 138,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4,296.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,013,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 990,627 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.76. 851,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $101.12.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

