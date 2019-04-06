Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of AMPH opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

In related news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $346,977.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $70,503.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $2,632,492 in the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.