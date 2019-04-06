Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Post $1.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.70. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $114.33. 2,487,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,013. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.