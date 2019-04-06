Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Taubman Centers reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth about $179,000.

NYSE:TCO traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 145,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $65.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

