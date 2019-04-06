Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Magellan Health posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGLN. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,812,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,198,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,388,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,692,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after buying an additional 195,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,021. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

