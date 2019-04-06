Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEXO Corp. (HEXO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HEXO in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,436. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.