Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.57 Million

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $15.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.51 million to $16.81 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.81 million to $70.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $65.07 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $66.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

AJX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.70. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.