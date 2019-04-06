Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.57 Million

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $15.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.51 million to $16.81 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.81 million to $70.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $65.07 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $66.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

AJX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.70. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.