Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $53.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the highest is $55.04 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $46.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $231.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.80 million to $242.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $248.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 30,085 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,249,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 79,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 197,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,300. The company has a market cap of $699.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

