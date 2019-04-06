Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 88.55% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 227,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.32. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $242,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,236,130 shares in the company, valued at $26,878,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $2,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,658,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,296 shares of company stock worth $3,679,093 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after buying an additional 80,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 226,485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

