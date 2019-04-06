YouLive Coin (UC) Price Hits $0.0005

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded up 64% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. YouLive Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $905,518.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YouLive Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, YouLive Coin has traded 114.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00479083 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00059758 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006641 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000341 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000710 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000265 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC.

YouLive Coin Token Profile

YouLive Coin is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io/announcement . YouLive Coin’s official website is www.youlive.io

Buying and Selling YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YouLive Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YouLive Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

