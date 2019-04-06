YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $193,466.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $193,466.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00385159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.01653527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00263917 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00427729 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,912,116,975 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

