Yext (YEXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yext from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

YEXT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 613,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.94. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 101.77%. Yext’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $458,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,850 shares of company stock worth $11,321,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yext by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.