Yelp (YELP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Yelp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Yelp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.11 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $69,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 429,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.