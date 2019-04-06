XRP Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XRPC)

XRP Classic (CURRENCY:XRPC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One XRP Classic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Token Store. XRP Classic has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $525.00 worth of XRP Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP Classic has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP Classic Profile

XRP Classic is a token. XRP Classic’s total supply is 645,354,324,324 tokens. XRP Classic’s official Twitter account is @Xrpclassic_XRPC . XRP Classic’s official website is xrpclassic.io

XRP Classic Token Trading

XRP Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

